Local student thanks teacher with hand-made blanket for making him feel accepted

ESKRIDGE, Kan. (KSNT) – Conor Bouws has never really felt at home at any of his schools in the past.

That is until he transferred to Mission Valley Elementary and met Mr. West, the teacher who changed it all.

“You’re a good teacher. You brighten my heart up,” Bouws said when asked why he liked Mr. West.

To thank his favorite teacher for being so great to him, Conor spent the entire summer sewing a very special blanket just for Mr. West.

That blanket, sewn with love, comes at a time when now it’s his teacher, Mr. West needing a little extra support.

“It’s a little bit emotional. This year, I’m not in the building with the students. I’m working at home with the remote learners so that’s been a whole new challenge for me,” Blake West, Conor’s former teacher said.

Although he can’t be around his students the way he’d like to right now, Conor’s sweet gesture gave him a little reminder he didn’t know he needed.

“Reminded me of why I’m a teacher and that every day we have a chance to impact somebody’s life in a way that a lot of people can’t,” West said.

And a reminder that a little thing like this can go a long way because you just never know what small gesture can do for someone else’s life.