Local students share goals, dreams for society with poetry to honor MLK

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A group of ambitious students honored the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tuesday night by sharing their goals and hopes for society with spoken word poetry.

It was part of a competition known as ‘Living the Dream’ at the Antioch Family Life Center. Students fifth through twelfth grade had the chance to participate.

The students wrote poems about a number of themes including racism, climate change and civil rights.

The winners will be honored the following Monday with certificates and gift cards.