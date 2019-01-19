Local students support the Chiefs, raise money for school

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Even Topeka's students were getting into the Chiefs spirit at school on Friday.

Students around Topeka wore their best red and yellow. McCarter Elementary School was full of Chiefs fans.

McEachron students are even raising money for their school while supporting the Chiefs.

Their student council sells yellow and red cookies to raise money for new projects.

"Just a couple years ago all the new grades got new playgrounds," said the Student Council treasurer, Mason.

Originally the cookies were their school colors.

"Whenever they buy them they're like, go Chiefs!" said another Student Council member, Carly.

But the money is also used for even bigger causes.

"That's what money's used for," said Mason. "It's used for helpful things."

One of those helpful things is supporting students and their families who maybe undergoing a tough situation, like if someone's house burned down.

"We give them money to help them get back on their feet so they can spend their money on food and water and stuff," said Carly.

Chase Middle School's therapy dog Bean also wore their Chiefs jersey to school.