ROSSVILLE (KSNT) – A local summer camp is getting a boost from the community.

Camp Milton in Rossville, received over $50,000 for kids with Neuromuscular Disease. The money is collected during the year, and the total is announced in August.

Just before the reveal, the community plays an annual softball event for the kids, also known as Hog Ball. Kids from Camp Milton joined the celebration for the first time since the pandemic.

“It was extra special,” said fundraising coordinator Sandy Becker. “COVID was the pits for everyone, but sometimes it’s a reminder when you do get to be back with your camp family like that, you realize how important they are.”

Camp Milton returns next June for another week of fun. Click HERE for all information on Camp Milton.