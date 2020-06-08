Local summer sports are back, with a few changes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – As the weather begins to heat up, local sports teams are getting back into the swing of things for their summer season.

The Topeka Titans and Capital City Monarchs took the field for a scrimmage Sunday at the Shawnee North Sports Complex.

It’s been a delayed start compared to usual, and Topeka Titans coach Matt Mitchell said the kids are a bit rusty. However, they’re all excited to be back in the game.

“It’s a slow process right now, definitely,” said Mitchell. “We should be a lot farther along than we are right now, but we’re just glad to be out there playing.”

The kids are still warming up their skills, as Mitchell said they were a bit rusty. However, they are still excited to be back in the game.

The team is making sure to maintain social distancing by avoiding handshakes and high fives, as well as tight team huddles, Mitchell said.