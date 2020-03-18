Local superintendent to retire after controversial final year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The superintendent of the Shawnee Heights School District is stepping down in June.

Martin Stessman worked for the district for 15 years.

Kansas Highway Patrol arrested Stessman about a year ago for driving under the influence. Earlier this month, he apologized for insensitive remarks he made during an apology speech to students.

You can read Stessman’s full statement to USD 450 staff below:

USD 450 Staff and Friends,

I have not practiced this message nor given it enough thought but I feel it is important to notify you as soon as possible, so please forgive my rambling.

After a great deal of careful thought and reflection and in consultation with my family, earlier this evening I submitted my letter of retirement to the USD 450 Board of Education. My retirement will be effective June 30, 2020. Tonight was an emotional night for all of us. Please be assured I will continue to work on your behalf to navigate these current uncertain times and together we will persevere.

I am forever grateful for having had the chance to work with all of you for the past 15 years. You are without a doubt the most professional, caring and dedicated educators and support staff with whom any administrator could hope to work. You have touched my life in so many ways both large and small that I can’t begin to show you the gratitude and recognition you deserve. I will take a lifetime of wonderful memories and friendships with me.

In the time I have spent at Shawnee Heights I am most proud of the things we have accomplished when I was smart enough to get out of your way and let you do what you do best, help students learn. I am forever grateful for the chance to work with more incredibly talented educators than I can mention in classrooms across the district. The impact you have had on my own children cannot be measured and serves only as a marker in my mind for the thousands of lives you have touched and the miracles you have worked without even realizing it.

I want to give special thanks to the administrators and central office staff I have been privileged to work with. They are dedicated, knowledgeable, talented, and most of all they truly care about kids. The district, the students, and you are fortunate to be in such good hands. Follow them.

I also want to acknowledge the Board members with whom I have served, both past and present. They have always done what they feel is best for kids and I respect and admire them for their dedication, vision and foresight. It is a thankless job and they do it with grace. They showed me compassion in my darkest hour and for that I am forever grateful. They are good people with good hearts. Trust them.

It is people like you who make Shawnee Heights special. It is people like you who make every day a great day to be a T-Bird.

Be kind to each other.

God bless you all and keep you safe.

Marty