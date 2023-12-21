TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local swim club is doing some good for the holidays, but it’s giving its members a little extra motivation to go above and beyond.

Thursday, the Topeka Swim Association (TSA) had a major race, but the competitors aren’t who you’d expect. It was the coaches going head-to-head.

“It started because we wanted to challenge our families and our members to raise for a food drive for project Topeka,” Howard Hunt, TSA Head Coach said. “The easiest way to try to get them to do it is having the coaches swim.”

For about two weeks, members of the swim club collected canned goods and nonperishables to give to Project Topeka.

“During this holiday season, it’s really moving to see organizations like TSA take the time, not just to celebrate each other in fellowship, but the community by finding ways to give back,” Allison Shove-Chard, a board member for Project Topeka said.

The team filled the bin full, so it’s only right that the coaches keep their word and strap on their goggles. Hunt said there’s only one group excited to see this race.

“Definitely the swimmers,” Hunt said. “The coaches are a little nervous because we have to show out skills and we haven’t swam for a while”

Being out of the pool for a bit was no match for the team cheering on their coaches, instead of it being the other way around. The swim club collected 348 pounds of food that will make its way to seven food banks across town.