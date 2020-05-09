Local teacher brings joy, laughter to students through videos, driveway dance parties

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A local teacher is finding creative ways to lift his students’ spirits during the pandemic.

Dasan McDonald is an 8th grade math teacher at Washburn Rural Middle School.

Since they’ve transitioned to online learning, he’s been making these short videos to bring some joy and laughter to his students and they’ve become pretty popular on social media.

“What we noticed is that through this social distancing, it’s been social media that’s kept us all together,” said McDonald. “As a teacher, in the beginning, it always keep it out, keep it out, and we were like, hey let’s embrace it because that’s what these kids need.”

Dasan and his wife, along with other teachers, have been doing what they call driveway dance parties for students in nearby neighborhoods. They drive by playing music while they dance and wave at students as they pass by.