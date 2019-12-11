Local teacher named a Phillips 66 Hometown Hero

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local teacher is being called a “Hometown Hero” for her passion for helping students.

Kak Eli-Schneider teaches at Washburn Rural High School.

On Tuesday, a television crew was on hand to tape her at a class for her being recognized with a Phillips 66 Hometown Hero award.

Eli-Schneider helped start the Unified Sports Program at the high school.

The program partners about 75 kids with disabilities with what the school calls Coaches. They help those students with different sports.

“Washburn Rural is extremely supportive of including our friends with disabilities and to be recognized is pretty cool,” Eli-Schneider said

The Unified Sports Program was also recognized by ESPN as one of the top 34 school programs in the entire country.

You can see Kak’s Hometown Hero video during the Big 12 Basketball Tournament in March.