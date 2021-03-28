Local teacher named Region 2 finalist for Kansas Teacher of the Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — During a virtual ceremony on Sunday, Lisa Martinez, a Spanish teacher at Seaman High School was named as a Region 2 finalist for the 2022 Kansas Teacher of the Year award. The award recognizes excellent teaching in the state for primary and secondary classrooms.

This year, 138 educators across Kansas were nominated for the Kansas Teacher of the Year distinction. Martinez was among six semifinalists from Region 2. Katie Dinkel, a first-grade teacher at Tecumseh North Elementary School was named a state semifinalist too.

Martinez will receive a $2,000 cash award from Security Benefit, who is a major corporate partner for the Kansas Teacher of the Year program.

The teacher of the year will be announced Saturday, Sept. 25 in Wichita.

The person selected as the Kansas Teacher of the Year is eligible for the National Teacher of the Year award too.