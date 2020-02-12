Local Teacher Wins 2020 Western Missouri & Kansas Affiliate Aspirations in Computing Educators Award

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Many teachers have been honored with awards for their efforts brought to the teaching force. But no one is more deserving than Anne Hageman.

Hageman has been teaching for 39 years, and currently works at TCALC in Topeka as a Web and Digital Communications Pathway teacher. After many years teaching today’s youth, Hageman has been honored with the 2020 Western Missouri & Kansas Affiliate Aspirations in Computing Educators Award.

Hageman said that she is both excited and humbled to win this award. It goes out to teachers who encourage young women in schools to pursue a career in technology.

She was honorable enough to receive it by teaching her students how to make websites, logos, t-shirts and other marketing tools. While she’s appreciative of this award, Hageman said that the best award is seeing the light in her students’ eyes.

Hageman will receive her honor Feb. 21 at Johnson County Community College.