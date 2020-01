TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local teacher was recognized Tuesday for her dedication to students.

Majic 107.7 and Prairie Band Casino & Resort surprised 7th-grade science teacher Diana Roney with the Crystal Apple Award at Washburn Rural Middle School.

The award includes an overnight stay at the casino as well as other prizes.

The Crystal Apple Award honors teachers who go above and beyond for their students. The school will also receive $1,000 to use on programs.