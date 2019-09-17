Local teachers named as finalists for Kansas Teacher of the Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two local teachers were named Region 2 finalists for the 2020 Kansas Teacher of the Year award on Sunday.

Julie Loevenstein, a fourth-grade teacher at Glenwood Ridge Elementary School in Basehor-Linwood Unified School District 458, and Lara McDonald, a seventh-grade language arts teacher at Washburn Rural Middle School, in Auburn-Washburn USD 437, received $2,000 for being finalists.

In addition, they are each now eligible to be named Kansas Teacher of the Year, which will be announced during a ceremony Saturday, Nov. 23, in Wichita.

The two women are among six semifinalists from Region 2, which covers the second U.S. congressional district.

Throughout the four regions in the state, 131 educators were nominated for the Kansas Teacher of the Year award.

The Kansas State Department of Education appoints regional selection panels made up of teachers, education administrators, and higher education representatives to select semifinalists and finalists from each region.

They choose six semifinalists, three elementary and three secondary teachers. Then, in turn, each region selects one elementary finalist and one secondary finalist. The winner is selected from the state’s eight regional finalists.

The winner serves as an ambassador for education in Kansas and makes public appearances across the state to promote education and teaching.

They are also eligible for the National Teacher of the Year award.