Local teachers write heartfelt, encouraging letters to get students ready for online learning

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Topeka principal and his staff have been working to get their students excited about starting their online learning.

Troy Sawyer is the principal at State Street Elementary. While his students may not be in the classroom, he said the teachers have been writing encouraging notes to students and posting them on Facebook for the students to see.

Some students even wrote letters back to them.

Courtesy: Lisa Chappell

“They’ve really come in with an open heart and said man, we really miss our students and we really miss our teachers,” said Sawyer. “So, we want to be able to support however best we can to ensure that both parties say this is going to work and this is what it looks like.”

Sawyer has also been keeping pretty busy himself, spending a lot of time at the school making sure students have the equipment they need for the online sessions.