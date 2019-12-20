Local teen donates thousands of socks to the homeless

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local teen is using his time to give back to hundreds of people in need this holiday season.

Dylan Soza, a senior at Topeka West High School, has put together a sock drive in Topeka for the last five years.

He started the drive when he learned socks were usually the most popular clothing item in shelters.

He’s been collecting socks from friends, family, and other people in the community since Thanksgiving and will donate all of the socks to the Topeka Rescue Mission and The Second Chance Services.

“It’s amazing. It’s an amazing feeling and I feel so grateful that I’m able to help out with the Topeka community. It’s just awesome,” Soza said.

He’s only a few hundred pairs of socks away from his goal of fifteen hundred pairs of socks.

If you want to donate to his drive, you can reach out to Dylan’s mom, Mandie, on Facebook.

Her Facebook page is linked here.