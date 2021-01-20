Local theaters trying to stay alive through coronavirus pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Theaters around Northeast Kansas are continuing to struggle as the pandemic stretches on.

In the Topeka area, Regal Hollywood Theaters has been closed since October. The parking lot remains empty, as there is no word on a possible reopen. A sign hangs on the door reporting the theater is closed.

Topeka’s B&B Wheatfield Theaters, on the other hand, has been open daily since last summer. They are following coronavirus measures, such practicing social distancing in theaters and requiring all guests and employees to wear a mask at all times. The theater staff also completely sanitize each theater after every showing.

Late last year, B&B Theaters was only showing older movies to keep their business alive. Now that more movies are rolling out, they are showing the newer films that are being released.

