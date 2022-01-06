Local therapy dog representing Topeka in national competition

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local therapy dog is representing Topeka in a national competition this weekend.

Stryker and his owner Jon Antrim are on Topeka’s American/Global Medical Response dog therapy team. They’re participating in the Puppies at the Playoff Championship in Indianapolis as “ruff-er-ees.”

Dogs will play football in the event while raising awareness for the work therapy dogs do – especially for first responders.

“You know, they see a lot of bad things day in and day out that people don’t get to experience and that’s where this little guy gets to come in,” Antrim said. “So he gets to come in after they’ve had a bad call and just be there for them, love on them, kiss them, jump on them, hug them. Whatever they need.”

Therapy dogs like Stryker regularly travel around the country, responding to areas hit by natural disasters, but also visit local hospitals, schools, and nursing homes.