Local Topeka business is collecting candy for a good cause

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The “candy buy-back” started 11 years ago as a way for Sunflower Smiles Pediatric Dentistry to give back to the community. Fast forward to today and they’re still continuing on with that tradition.

For every pound of candy brought in, Sunflower Smiles will donate $11 to the Topeka Rescue Mission and $1 per pound for the person who brought in the candy.

The Rescue Mission announced in August that a lack of funds could shut them down.

“This year, in light of what’s going on with the rescue mission and the difficulties that they’re having financially, we wanted the give the community an opportunity to raise some money for the rescue mission,” Michael Browning, DDS, said.

As of Tuesday morning, they collected 50 pounds of candy, which is almost $600.

All of the candy collected this week will go to Operation Gratitude, a non-profit that sends care packages to deployed troops.

Anyone in the community is welcome to donate candy until the end of the day on Thursday, November 7.