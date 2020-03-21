Local trainer shares simple workouts you can do at home

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Due to the coronavirus outbreak, gyms are either closing or limiting the number of people allowed in the facility at a time.

Personal trainer and owner of Resilience Training in Topeka Holly Torrez said you can still get a good work out in at home.

Torrez said if you already have equipment at your home like dumbells or resistance bands, you can do several exercises like bicep curls and tricep extensions.

But, if you don’t have any workout equipment, Torrez said you can use things like towels and even your doorway to do exercises like mountain climbers or stretches.

“There’s always something that you can do to improve your health,” said Torrez. “Eating healthy, staying hydrated, staying active, you don’t have to be exposed outside with other people or inside facilities to do those things.”

If you have kids, Torrez also recommends having them do the workout with you as a way to keep them entertained and active while they’re not in school.