Local transgender activist encourages people to keep fighting for LGBTQ rights

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local transgender activist is encouraging people to continue to fight for the LGBTQ community even in the wake of a major victory.

This week the Supreme Court outlawed discrimination against gay and transgender people at the places where they work. The LGBTQ community celebrated this as an important win.

However just days before that, President Donald Trump removed non-discrimination rules meant to protect LGBTQ people when it comes to healthcare. Topeka transgender activist Luc Bensimon said that’s why his community has to keep fighting for equality.

“We’re still going to fight. We need allies. We need allies to get out there with us,” Bensimon said. “Write letters, talk to some people. Because this is one of those things you go ‘Ok, now what?'”

He said he wants people to understand that the LGBTQ community isn’t asking for special treatment, they’re just asking to be treated the same as everyone else.