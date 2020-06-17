Local travel agent shares advice for booking a trip this summer

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — If you’re thinking about planning a vacation soon, there’s a couple things you’ll want to keep in mind according to a local travel agent.

Scott Martin with AAA in Topeka said you should do your research beforehand.

He suggests finding out if there are any restrictions where you plan on going and what places will be open.

“I think that’s a lot of it is do your research,” Martin said. “Find out what the requirements are. You can go to travel.state.gov website and you can get a lot of information there. You can also probably call local tourism office for the destination you’re going to and ask what restaurants are open and things like that.”

He also said if you plan on going on a cruise or traveling abroad, make sure to look over the company’s cancellation policy. That way you know if you’ll be out any money if you have to cancel or reschedule.