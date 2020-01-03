Local UPS stores see long lines on National Returns Day, one of the busiest shipping days

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Not every gift is a hit. Analysts at UPS anticipated January 2 to be the busiest day for shipping back unwanted packages.

The shipping giant said it expects to process 1.9 million returns just that day. That is a 26% increase from the same day last year.

KSNT News visited one of our local UPS stores to see just how busy it was. Fleming Place UPS manager Dakota Pitmon said the line went out the door for almost two hours on Thursday.

A large portion of those returns included Amazon packages, which Pitmon says are easy to process.