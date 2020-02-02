Local veteran born same year Chiefs won Super Bowl

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Chiefs Kingdom stretches far and wide, but one local fan has been dedicated for decades to his team. He remembers their last time in the Super Bowl because it happened the year he was born.

50 years is how long Chiefs fans have waited to make it back to the Super Bowl.

One local veteran was born the same year the Chiefs won last time and thinks 2020 is the year the team will do it again.

Michael Hursey was born in 1970 and says he was born a Kansas City Chief.

Growing up, he watched games with his dad and grandfather and said their passion for the organization inspired him to be a life long fan.

Despite the team’s ups and downs over the years, Hursey believes this year, they have everything they need to win Sunday’s game.

“Offense, defense, quarterbacks, linemen, running backs, everything. We have the fans. I mean Kansas City’s just going to go crazy. They’re going crazy right now,” Hursey said.

Michael said he already preordered his Chiefs Super Bowl jersey and hopes it gets in for Sunday’s big game.