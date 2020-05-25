Local veteran remembers loved ones on Memorial Day, says this year felt different

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – For many, visiting the graves of their loved ones is a tradition on Memorial Day.

On Monday, local veteran Linda Criss said despite everything going on with the pandemic, this year’s remembrance was even more special.

Criss served in the Army and National Guard.

Every Memorial Day weekend, she visits the graves of family who’ve passed away in Junction City.

“I always go and visit and say a prayer, you know and that’s what Memorial Day’s about,” Criss said.

She said this year’s visit seemed different from past years.

She saw people smiling, waving at each other, and happy to be out of the house for something so meaningful.

“It was just pleasant to see people out and not have to worry about you know the social distancing, the masks,” Criss said.

She said she’s not sure if this year was different because of the coronavirus pandemic, but was happy to see others smiling on a day that can be very hard for many.

Criss said she’d normally be spending the day with family having a barbecue, but instead, they’re staying at home and keeping their distance.