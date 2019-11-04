Local volunteers serve up meals and friendship for people in the community

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A simple meal can go a long way for those in need.

For one local group,, it’s a way to get people back on their feet.

While it may look like they’re just serving food, they’re serving up so much more.

“it’s never really been about the food,”said volunteer lead Kim Weidler-Hyten. “It’s been about building community.”

They call themselves the Silverbackks. They serve food to adults and kids almost every day of the week.

It may seem like a simple gesture to some, but it’s how people like James Ford Miller get by.

“I live outside,” said Ford Miller “So, you know, I rely on Silverbackks as well as you know, a lot of the other organizations that you know, feed and clothe people in my position.”

When he’s not joining them for a meal, he’s doing whatever he can to return the favor.

“Since they take time out of their busy lives to come do this for us, you know the least I can do, I usually stay around and may vacuum or you know, do whatever they would need me to do,” Ford Miller said.

The Silverbackks make those they serve feel welcome and not like a burden.

“One things that we really pride ourselves on is we see them,” said Weidler-Hyten. “We see our friends. We don’t see through them. It’s not about slopping food on a tray. It’s about shaking their hand.”

It’s that type of environment that helped Robin Cox get through some pretty hard times. It’s also why she decided to stick around as a volunteer.

“They were a lifesaver to me,” said Cox. “I was working two jobs, couldn’t barely survive and it just makes me feel good that i can give back and help somebody else in the same way.”

Together, they’re making sure no one in the community goes hungry or without a friend.

The Silverbackks also do other things for people in the community. They partner with Topeka Public Schools to provide hygienee supplies for students.

Social worker at Highland Park High School Fred Willer said it’s a great way to ensure students have the basic necessities that they may not have access to otherwise.

“If Silverbackks didn’t exist, we wouldn’t be able to provide this resource at all,” said Willer. “So, it’s absolutely essential that we have a partner in Slverbackks to be able to solve these resource needs.”

The group is always looking for volunteers. To find out how you can get involved, click HERE.