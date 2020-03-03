Local wife heartbroken after attempted rescue turns deadly

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – When Shawna met Larry Hladky at Holton High School she never imagined that many years later they’d get married. And she definitely never imagined how a deadly crash would end their marriage.

On Friday the Hladkys were driving home from a friend’s house near Holton.

“We stopped there at the highway, and he commented how dark it was because there’s no lights in the area,” Hladky said.

When Larry tried to turn on to Highway 116 he hit the edge of a culvert.

“We was teetering and that’s when Larry said, ‘don’t move,'” Hladky said.

They were stuck in a dangerous spot on the edge and called a friend to rescue them. The friend hooked up their truck and tried to pull them to safety.

The couple held hands and their breath.

“I told him I loved him,” Hladky said.

Those would be the last words she’d ever say to him. The truck flipped over and Larry got stuck under water.

“After we flipped upside down I kept hollering for him,” Hladky said. “He didn’t answer me.”

Shawna was able to escape, but her life will never be the same.

“I lost my best friend, my soulmate,” Hladky said.

Larry Hladky will be remembered as a wonderful father, grandfather, and husband.

“The only thing I can say now is the ’til death do you part…I’m glad I was with him when it happened and I didn’t have to find out any other way,” Hladky said. “I wish he was still here.”

Now all Shawna has are the memories.

“We had a lot of hopes and dreams, like everybody, but now it’s not going to happen,” Hladky said.

The Hladkys are having visitation this Thursday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Anyone is invited to come pay their respects.