Local winery preps for grand re-opening after man set himself on fire, burned building

Paxico, KAN. (KSNT) – A Paxico winery is preparing for their re-opening after a man set himself on fire in front of their storefront in early November.

Wyldewood Cellars Winery suffered nearly $1 million in damages.

“The smoke destroyed the electronics but the heat didn’t bother anything down here, it all went up but with over two-thirds of the rafters gone we couldn’t rebuild, we had to tear everything down and start from scratch,” said owner John Brewer.

Some things did survive the fire though, such as an antique wall mirror along with many of their special wines, which will be sold for a promotional price.

Since the fire, they’ve been doing business across the street at a small shop.

“It’s going to be nice to be back in our own building, having our own familiar people stopping by,” said manager Tammy Mathews. “A lot of people haven’t been able to find us so it’s great to be back to normal.”

The space at Wyldewood Cellars Winery is now expanded and the area where you can hold receptions is now on the side where the store once existed as their store now sits on the other side.

“It’s the exact same shape, the exact same size, but it’s different,” said Brewer.

Brewer bought this old farm building in 2003 and now it’s the 25th anniversary of Wyldewood Cellars Winery. His first store opened in Mulvane, Kansas.

The winery will hold their grand re-opening on Saturday, August 31 stocked up with their signature Elderberry wine along with sangrias, Moscatos, and many others.