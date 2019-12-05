Local woman does over 2,000 burpees for good cause

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local woman is helping to make sure people don’t go hungry in a unique way.

Julia Keehn is the owner of Rhino Fitness and Crossfit in Holton.

Today, she held a “burpees for bites” food drive at her gym, where every can that was donated, she had to do five burpees, and for every box of food, she did ten.

People donated more than 400 food items for the JCMA New Hope Food Pantry, which means altogether, Julia had to do more than 2,300 burpees.

“For us to be able to just do something like burpees, which, I mean, I know they’re awful. But to be able to do that and to be able to give like a meal for people that normally wouldn’t have a meal, that really means a lot,” Keehn said.

But Keehn doesn’t have to do the exercises all at once.

She completed 75 of the burpees at Dollar General, Walmart, and Farmers State Bank, which all donated to the food drive.

She plans to do the rest of them by the end of this weekend.