Local woman encourages positivity of Topeka through community Facebook page

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– There can be a lot of negativity on social media, sometimes about the city you live in. So one Topeka woman is making sure Top City is a positive place on the internet.

Jenny McClaslin-Brown moved to Topeka from Tribune, Kan. in 2004 for college. While she was here, she heard and saw so many bad things about the city she was falling in love with.

“I was just tired of hearing the negativity because I really love Topeka,” McCaslin-Brown said. “We all have tracks of life, right? Certain things that we are familiar with and we’re used to doing. If that is not keeping you fulfilled or entertained, then branch out of that and try something new.”

She started the Ask Topeka Facebook page in 2015. It’s a place where people can share what they love about Topeka, as well as search for things to do in the area for fun, and to be a safe place to ask for almost anything. But most importantly, it’s a way to grow Topeka and get away from the negativity people may think about it.

“The more positive you put out into the world, the more positive you’re going to see,” she said. “And the more positive that is going to be attracted to your life. We just want to promote that if you want positive change in your community, then be apart of that change.”

Now there are a lot of Facebook pages to help you navigate through Topeka. What’s different about this one, McCaslin-Brown actually categorizes every post to make sure you can find what you’re looking for in an easy way. She also shares other community Facebook pages in case there isn’t a right answer on her page.

“Empowering other people is the way to go,” she said. “I think cross-promotion and helping people out is the way that you’re going to reach more people. The group is about being positive, and we just want to be a positive resource out there.”

