TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka woman is urging city leaders to take action by fixing up one of the city’s busiest streets.

KSNT 27 News spoke with Topeka resident Bryce Berberick about her choice to start a change.org petition addressing the condition of Topeka Boulevard. She felt compelled to take action after receiving a large amount of feedback from a social media post on Jan. 5 talking about the state of the boulevard.

“Pretty much when I originally made that post, it was out of frustration,” Berberick said. “Hopefully, it can bring a little more attention to this road.”

Berberick said she felt bad for people who have to use the road on a daily basis. She said she uses the boulevard frequently and has noticed places, such as the intersection with 21st Street, that appear to be in disrepair. She said potholes are a constant issue despite city crews working to fill them in.

“The whole road in general should be redone at some point,” Berberick said.

27 News reached out to the City of Topeka to find out what’s being done to maintain and repair the boulevard. Amanda Knowland, an infrastructure communications specialist with the city, said local leadership is putting priority on roadway improvements as part of ongoing work to improve the area’s infrastructure.

“Residents can expect to see improvements to Topeka Blvd. soon,” Knowland said in an email. “The stretch of roadway from 21st St. to 29th St. is scheduled for roadway surface improvements and the addition of some curb & gutter in 2024. Additionally, surface improvements are scheduled to be made to Topeka Blvd. between 15th St. and 21st St. in 2025 and 2026.”

Other efforts to revitalize the boulevard are picking up steam as well. Last year, 27 News spoke with a group of local businesses pushing to ‘Bring back the Boulevard‘ which includes various ideas for improving the road.

As far as her petition goes, Berberick said she hopes it gains traction and the attention of city leaders. You can find the change.org petition by clicking here.

