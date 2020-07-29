Local woman fights against proposed changes to neighboorhood improvement funding

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local woman is fighting to improve her neighborhood, but she needs the help of city leaders to do it.

The Topeka City Council is working on a Consolidated Action Plan, which outlines how they spend federal money on housing programs and community development.

At Tuesday night’s council meeting, local woman Teresa Miller brought up some proposed changes she said would hurt her neighborhood.

She asked council members not to take away money from an ‘Empowerment Grant fund’.

The money in that fund usually goes to Topeka neighborhoods that request things to be fixed like sidewalks and parks. But the current plan is proposing moving some of that money to a different program.

Miller is the president of North Topeka West’s Neighborhood Improvement Association and she wants to see positive changes in her area.

“They always talk about how we need to beautify Topeka. Well we’re trying but you keep taking funds away from us so we can’t do it,” Miller said.

Council members said they plan to take a closer look at her concerns and discuss them. They don’t have to have the plan approved until late December.