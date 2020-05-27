Local woman hasn’t received any unemployment money, despite state’s promises to fix issues

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Problems with Kansas’s unemployment system are leaving some Kansans desperate for help. A Topeka woman has been trying for several weeks to get unemployment, but still hasn’t gotten a single check.

Kansas leaders have made promise after promise that problems with Kansas’s unemployment system would be fixed.

Kansas Department of Labor Secretary Delia Garcia has told KSNT News since the pandemic started that her team is working on solving issues like the busy phone lines, website glitches, and delays in distribution of federal money.

“We will deliver on this and you will get your paid money,” Garcia said back in April. “We’re just trying to work out some of the kinks in our system.”

Unemployment Insurance Director Laurel Klein Searles acknowledged the issues in an earlier Facebook video update.

“It may sound like we are making excuses. We’re not trying to make excuses. We’re trying to let you know what’s going on,” Searles said.

Some Kansans, like Anita Sumner, still haven’t received any unemployment benefits after months of trying to apply.

“I can’t get anywhere with unemployment, no matter what I do,” Sumner said.

She was furloughed from her job as an instrument technician at the University of Kansas Saint Francis Health System in March.

Since then she has been trying to file for unemployment benefits, with no luck.

“So frustrated, because every hour you get on and you get told you’re blocked out, try back,” Sumner said.

She’s tried online, over the phone and even sent emails and letters to Governor Kelly, Secretary Garcia and her local state representative, in hopes that someone will help her.

“I just keep thinking if I can get what I’m supposed to get a week, I’d be tickled to death,” Sumner said.

It’s a frustrating process, but she’s determined to get through.

“Keep trying. I guess that’s really all we can do,” Sumner said.

By now she said she’s burned through almost all of her savings and she’s relying on her husband for financial support. She said if they didn’t live with her mother in law they might even be homeless now, because of the lack of income.