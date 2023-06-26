TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local woman is being called a lifesaver after alerting and escorting a family of five out of a burning home.

Saturday around 11:30 p.m. the Cunningham family was asleep when all of a sudden, they heard a loud pounding at their door.

Ann Garcia-Brinker was driving down southeast Croco Road when she noticed the back of the house was on fire. She immediately pulled into the driveway, coming to the family’s aid. She helped all family members and pets to safety.

“Because of her, we’re able to still have everybody and our pets,” Jessica Cunningham, resident of the house said. “If it wasn’t for her, I don’t know if our pets would still be okay. But, because of her, I was able to focus on the pets while she got my girls to safety.”

None of the smoke alarms in the house went off since the fire started on the back porch, and traveled up to the roof. Most of the interior of the house was not damaged, but the fire burned some of the siding and attic. No one was hurt in the fire.

Jessica and her husband still have lots to clean up in the next few days, but in the meantime, they have been working to get in touch with Brinker to say thank you.