Local woman sews masks for doctors and nurses in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local woman is doing her part to help support people in the medical field.

Kelly Wingerson has a friend who is a surgeon in Topeka. He was concerned his hospital would run out of masks within a week, so Wingerson reached out to her sewing groups and they learned how to make the masks from a video.

The masks don’t protect against infectious diseases or viruses and are made for routine procedures, but she says this is one small way to do her part in supporting those in hospitals.

“We’re just trying to protect our healthcare workers, you know. They’re there to help take care of us and we need them to be safe,” Wingerson said.

She and her friends were able to make 80 masks in two days.

They’ll be delivered to the doctors and nurses at St. Francis in Topeka.

She said she plans to continue making more masks as long as the hospitals need them.