Local woman ties warm clothing items to downtown Topeka structure

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Some people in the community are going without warm clothes during these cold months, but a woman who works in downtown Topeka decided to do something about it.

On Monday, Lauren Myers tied scarves, gloves and hats to a structure outside Reliant Apparel at 631 S Kansas Ave. She also left some positive notes.

The structure was completely full Monday night and as of Tuesday, there were only a few items left.

“There’s definitely people sleeping in these alleyways, sleeping in these garbage cans just to get out of the wind,” said Myers. “There’s teenagers, there’s veterans … They’re not getting the help they need and sometimes we just need to lend a hand.”

An employee at Wolfe’s Camera posted about the kind gesture in the Facebook group, Topeka Positive Experience.

Myers wants to keep the structure stocked as long as possible and encourages anyone in the community to add to the collection.