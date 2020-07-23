Local zoo celebrates National Zookeeper Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – This week, the Topeka zoo is celebrating its essential workers.

While working at a zoo might seem like fun, there’s actually much more work to do than playing with the animals. The celebration comes during “National Zookeepers Week” this week.

Workers at the zoo do a lot of cleaning, but they also educate the visitors and feed the animals. To celebrate the workers, the zoo is hosting activities for the employees throughout the week, such as ice cream social, and swimming in the hippo pool… without the hippos.

Adrienne Sebade, a local zookeeper, said, “This year’s theme is it takes the zoo so we are highlighting all the different areas of the zoo throughout the week on our social media page so people can look there and meet all the different keepers, admission staff, and front office staff that take this zoo and keep it running.”