Local zoo explains best time to visit during winter, cold season

TOPEKA (KSNT)– As the weather is starting to get colder, animals at the Topeka Zoo are starting to retreat inside.

Most of the animals have warm enclosures made just for them, where they can escape on those extra cold days. But all the animals have different access points. This means each animal has a different temperature at which zookeepers have to keep indoors. For example, the giraffe has an access point of 50 degrees. With that, the staff encourages people to still come to the zoo this winter season, but to make sure they plan to come on the warmer days of the season.

“You’re going to want to come on a warmer day,” Adrienne Sebade said, a zookeeper. “A day where it’s around 45 or 50 degrees because that’s when most things are going to be out. If it’s a day where it is 20 or 30 degrees, nothing is going to be out.”

If the animals are indoors it doesn’t mean they aren’t having fun.

The zoo is still accepting Christmas tree donations as a form of enrichment for the animals. The animals also have puzzle feeders and special training that keeps them active and engaged.