Locally-owned Topeka pharmacy prepares to administer coronavirus vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Hospitals, health departments and large pharmacies have been busy distributing the coronavirus vaccine for the past few weeks. Now, Topeka’s locally-owned Jayhawk Pharmacy and Patient Supply is accompanying them in preparing to administer the vaccine.

When the phone rings and a staff member at the pharmacy answers, there’s a large chance it is someone curious about the vaccine.

“There’s been a whole lot of demand,” said Owner and Pharmacist Dr. Mike Conlin. “Probably half of our calls now are ‘What’s the status of the vaccine?’ So, it’s immanent. I think we’re going to be there pretty close. I hope I’m not disappointed.”

The pharmacy has started a waiting list for people interested in receiving the vaccine, and the staff is offering to go to businesses and organizations to vaccinate everyone. Conlin said this has been a popular decision.

“In doing so you kind of have a closed ecosystem, if you will, at a business, so to speak, where individuals have already been exposed to each other so there’s no real reason, in our thinking, to bring those individuals into someplace like our facility,” Conlin said.

Conlin has had all of his pharmacy technicians, if they wished to do so, certified through the University of Kansas School of Pharmacy to be able to administer the vaccine, creating a total of nine employees who can administer the vaccine at both of their Topeka locations.

“It really increases our capacity to take care of people,” Conlin said.

Even major pharmacies are staffing up. Both CVS and Walgreens are hiring pharmacists and pharmacy techs to help with administering the coronavirus vaccines, according to their websites.

Dr. Conlin advised people to only sign up for one vaccine waiting list, to ensure no vaccines go to waste.