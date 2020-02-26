Locals gather to watch Democratic presidential debate

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Tuesday night Democratic presidential candidates battled it out on a debate stage in South Carolina. Some local people tuned in to watch.

The Shawnee County Democrats held a watch party for the debate at the Celtic Fox. People came out to watch as the presidential candidates turned up the heat and fought for democratic support.

Dean Zajic with the Shawnee County Democrats said the watch party is a good chance to hang out, eat some food, and talk about politics.

“It’s really an opportunity to get a feel for what’s going on in your community. And to hear some different perspectives, not just from the candidates but from the people that you’re sitting next to having a drink with,” Zajic said.

Mark Dillman is a Bernie Sanders supporter who was at the watch party. He said he was disappointed in Tuesday’s debate.

“This is the worst debate so far. They have been angry. They’ve been arguing. They’ve been talking on top of each other,” Dillman said. “Two debates back they were very polite and supportive of each other. The heat turned up a little bit on the last one, and now tonight they’re just clawing at each other’s faces.”

The group has a watch party for each debate and they invite everyone regardless of party to join them.