Locals planning three day celebration for Silver Lake’s 150th anniversary

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s finally 2020 and locals in Silver Lake are preparing for the town’s sesquicentennial. Silver Lake turns 150 this year and organizers are planning a three day birthday bash to celebrate.

The celebration is scheduled for June 12-14. Organizers are planning things like an ice cream social, sports tournaments, food and live music.

Committee treasurer Tiffany Fisher says many people on the committee remember Silver Lake’s centennial celebration. She says they are hoping to show the best of what Silver Lake has to offer.

“Everybody knows what a great community Silver Lake is and the family that the community really is to and how when there is a tragedy or even a triumph that it really brings the community together so we’re hoping this will build upon that as well,” said Fisher.

The next planning meeting for the Silver Lake Sesquicentennial is scheduled for Tuesday, January 28 at 5:30 pm at the Silver Lake Public Library.

People interested in donating or volunteering can reach out to Kayla Blosser at (785) 817-2612 or silverlakeks@gmail.com.