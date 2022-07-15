TOPEKA (KTMJ) – The Country Stampede at the Heartland is in Topeka this weekend with a star-studded line-up including the country duo LOCASH.

LOCASH is the Country music duo of singer-songwriters Preston Brust and Chris Lucas

The duo has since received nominations from the genre’s biggest awards shows – including back-to-back nods for New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year from the Academy of Country Music, and Vocal Duo of the Year from the Country Music Association, both in 2017, according to their website.

The pair started writing together decades ago and working on harmonies and called the rest history.

This isn’t LOCASH’s first visit to the Capital City. The group performed at the State Fair Buyer’s Convention and has since played different venues in Kansas.

LOCASH should take the stage around 7 p.m. Friday night. They encourage music fans to come and enjoy the all-day event.

“We’re super excited to be here,” the duo said on FOX 43 News AM LIVE Friday morning.

The band is coming off the success of a new release and brand new single, “Beach Boys.”

“We wrote the song, we had no idea that the Beach Boys would hear it someday,” the guys said.

From Kansas, LOCASH will head west to promote the release of the song.

“I love that everybody’s back out again, seeing smiles and having a good time,” the duo said before heading to Country Stampede.