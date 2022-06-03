LECOMPTON (KSNT) – A new business is set to open in the Lecompton area featuring a wide variety of local products.

Lone Pine Farms, located at 1557 East 100 Rd. in Lecompton, will be having its grand opening on Saturday, June 4 starting at 9 a.m. The farm is a family-owned and operated business run by Jason Wulskuhoe, his wife Sarah and his father David.

Lone Pine Farms originally got its start in the 1960’s when Jason’s grandfather opened a pig farm situated on 2,500 acres. However, a disease outbreak and a barn fire put the farm out of business in 1996, the same year that Jason was born. Now, over 25 years later, the farm is back in action and ready to serve the community.

27 News spoke with Sarah and Jason about the opening and found out what products will be featured. According to Jason, they will be selling pork, eggs, beef, honey and other craft items.

“That’s our biggest thing, bringing local meat back to the community,” Jason said.

While Lone Pine Farms specializes in raising pigs, it has partnered with other local businesses which include: Anthony’s Beehive in Lawrence; Stumpy’s Smoked Cheese & Extreme Peanut Butter; Sew Useful Studios and 2 Trails Ranch. Some of the products on sale for their opening day will include pork spare ribs, pork baby back ribs, boneless center cut loin and Boston butt roasts.

If you want to visit Lone Pine Farms and pick up some of their meat or other products, their business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. To learn more about the farm, go to their Facebook here.