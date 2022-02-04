TOPEKA (KSNT) – Not everyone has that special someone to spend Valentine’s Day with, but that’s no problem. You can spend it with these furry friends instead.

Here are some ways that you can spend the most romantic holiday of the year with animals big and small.

At Stonyfield Organic, people have the unique opportunity to snuggle up with a bovine friend on MOO-vie Night. For $50, you can get a Zoom link to cuddle virtually with cows from High Meadow Farms in New York on Feb. 14.

You’ll also receive a MOO-vie night package including organic popcorn, organic chocolate, coupons for Stonyfield Organic Yogurt and a Stonyfield Organic tote bag. All proceeds will go to the Northeast Organic Family Farm partnership which helps save organic family farms in the Northeast of the U.S. To sign up, go here.

Cows not your thing? What about something with feathers? Operation Wildlife, based out of Linwood, Kansas, is offering a special Valentine’s event on Feb. 12 where you can “speed date” with one of several OWL ambassadors. You can learn about their likes, dislikes, food preferences, hobbies and more.

You will also have the opportunity to visit their facility to have a personal meet and greet which will include information about the species of your choice: falcon, hawk, owl, crow or Harrier hawk. You’ll also get a photo with your new feathered friend. Only 26 slots are open starting at 9:30 a.m. and ending at 3:45 p.m. at $100 per slot. Social distancing and masks are mandatory. To reserve your spot, go here.

If you want to share your love with something a little more graceful you can always try the horses at Rainbow Meadows Equine Rescue. Based out of Junction City, Kansas, the rescue is accepting donations for its horses, donkeys and mules ranging from $25 to $100. Your donation can go towards covering the annual vaccinations for one equine for $75, paying for the $25 annual Coggin’s Test for an equine or a full sponsorship for $100 which fully supports the annual basic wellness needs for one equine.

If you choose to donate $100 you will receive a unique, handmade Valentine from your sponsored horse, donkey or mule along with his/her photo. To see the biography for each horse, go here. To make a donation go here or send mail to PO Box 1452 Junction City, KS 66441.

Had a bad date a while back? Want to feed your ex to a vicious wild animal? T & D’s Cats of the World can meet you halfway. Calling all the way from Pennsylvania, this wildlife sanctuary has a variety of animals under its care, including some wolves that you can feed a specialized treat to that has the name of an ex spouse, girl/boyfriend, boss, co-worker, roommate, etc. written on it.

Costing only $5, these treats will be tossed to the wolves on Valentine’s Day. Photos and video will be posted to T & D’s Facebook page for you to watch at your leisure. The deadline for signing up is Feb. 11. Payments can be made through PayPal here or by check to PO Box 186, Penns Creek, PA 17862.

The kitties over at Street Cats Club in Emporia may not be wolves, but they’ll be more than happy to help you feel better on Feb. 14. For $5 you can have the name of an ex written on the inside of a litter box and view the photos on the Street Cats Club’s social media accounts. Payment is accepted via PayPal or Venmo, @TheStreetCatsClub. Be sure to include the name you want the cats to do their business on in the notes section. Names will be accepted until Feb. 12 and photos will be published on Valentine’s Day.

Got an actual date for Valentine’s Day but still want to celebrate in style? Check out The Helping Hands Humane Society’s Valentine cards. Created by Topeka artist Shelby Reich, these cards can help show your love for your significant other and for the cute pets in your life. Four different designs have been released for a bunny, a cat and two dogs. They cost $3 apiece and $10 for four with 100% of proceeds benefiting the animals.