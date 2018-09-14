Long-time Topeka auto repair shop shutters after tax charges
Dave's Auto is shut down by the Kansas Dept. of Revenue
TOPEKA, Kan. (Ksnt) - Dave's Auto Repair Shop in Oakland has closed after its assets were seized by the Kansas Department of Revenue.
KDOR says the shop owned by Topekan Dave Horn, failed to pay more than $17,000 in sales taxes. According to a statement by the revenue department, the shop's assets will be sold at public auction and proceeds will be used to cover the tax debt.
Horn was unavailable to comment Friday.
Entertainment
- Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- On and off screen, Burt Reynolds followed many paths
- Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones, Infowars citing...
- Burt Reynolds, star of film, TV and tabloids, dead...
- US says North Korean charged in Sony hack, WannaCry...
- Roy Moore sues Sacha Baron Cohen over 'defamatory'...