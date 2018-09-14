Long-time Topeka auto repair shop shutters after tax charges

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Dave's Auto Repair Shop: 1818 N.E. Seward Ave, Topeka KS.

TOPEKA, Kan. (Ksnt) - Dave's Auto Repair Shop in Oakland has closed after its assets were seized by the Kansas Department of Revenue.

KDOR says the shop owned by Topekan Dave Horn, failed to pay more than $17,000 in sales taxes. According to a statement by the revenue department, the shop's assets will be sold at public auction and proceeds will be used to cover the tax debt.

Horn was unavailable to comment Friday.