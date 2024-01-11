BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is honoring the retirement of the longest-serving law enforcement officer in the county’s history.

On Dec. 29, the Sheriff’s Office recognized Sr. Investigator Randy Linck for his more than 40 years of service to the county. Linck started as a reserve deputy and worked as a deputy, investigator and undersheriff throughout his career, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Linck helped implement and maintain the Offender Registry since 1993, worked for the Brown County Rescue Squad, served as an Emergency Preparedness Coordinator and “was devoted to his work with CINC cases – always making the safety and protection of children a priority,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Linck was given a Henry .22 rifle with a custom serial number reflecting his service years, a leather jacket and other tokens of appreciation, according to the press release.

“We wish Randy a long and healthy retirement and a heartfelt thank you for all of the sacrifices he has made throughout the years,” Brown County Sheriff John Merchant said.

