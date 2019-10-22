Longstanding Manhattan produce market closing in November

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A longstanding produce market in Manhattan will be closing up shop in November.

Terry Olson, the owner of the Eastside and Westside Markets, announced on Facebook Monday morning that she will be retiring in order to travel and spend more time with family.

“Bittersweet because I hate to let me [sic] employees and customers down, but glad to do this when I have good health to travel, run, and spend more time with family,” Olson said.

She began running the markets in 1976 when, in her words, she purchased a “tiny shack” on the east side of Manhattan and began selling produce in the summers.

Since then the markets have expanded to sell plants, fruit baskets, and even Christmas trees.

Due to the closing, the markets will be holding a sale until November 23 on all plants and produce.

Olson announced that the going out of business sale is going on currently through November 23 and includes 75% off on plants.