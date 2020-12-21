Longtime local judge to retire after 38 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Chief District Judge Gary Nafziger announced he’s retiring Jan. 11, after 38 years of service.

Nafziger became a district judge in 1982 and was appointed chief judge of the 2nd Judicial District in 2005. He represents Jackson, Jefferson, Pottawatomie and Wabaunsee counties.

“I’d like to express my appreciation to Jefferson County for making me and my family feel at home, and to the 2nd Judicial District for welcoming me into the bar,” Nafziger said in a news release. “I’d also like to express my appreciation to all of the people that worked with me in the court system throughout the years. I was touched by their devotion and dedication to their work.”

Nafziger started his career as an intern for the Jefferson County attorney’s office in 1972. After graduating from law school in 1973, he became the assistant county attorney for Jefferson County the following year. From 1974-1981 he served as the part-time county attorney, while also maintaining a private law practice.

“During the time I was the county attorney and in private practice, I found I was really drawn to trial work. The search for truth through the litigation process intrigued me, and I knew that as a judge I could participate in many trials,” he said in a news release. “I also knew that as a judge I could focus on doing the right thing for the plaintiff, the defendant, and society under the Constitution rather than advocating solely for my client’s interests.”

District judges in the 2nd Judicial District are appointed after a merit selection process. State statute requires a nominating commission to accept nominations and interview nominees. After they choose the finalists, they forward their names to the governor, who appoints a replacement.

After serving one year in office, the new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, they’ll serve a four-year term.