Look out for these hazards when turning on your furnace this season

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – As temperatures are taking a dip in Kansas, you may be turning on your furnace soon. However, there are a few hazards you should be aware of to keep your family safe.

When you turn on your furnace, check that the flame is steady and blue, according to Kevin Calvin, owner of Kevin’s Heating, Cooling and Plumbing.

“However, if those flames are dancing around or even coming out of the front of the furnace, you need to shut everything down and get a technician out there,” Calvin said. “That’s a safety issue right there.”

Now is a good time to turn on your furnace since it isn’t too cold out yet, Calvin said.

Before you do, make sure the filter is clean and the thermostat is working properly.

If you experience any problems, do not hesitate to call a technician, Calvin said. If you wait too long, it could result in carbon monoxide being released or a fire.