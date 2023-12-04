TOPEKA (KSNT) – With some many of us expecting package deliveries this holiday season, local law enforcement say now is the time to stay vigilant.

Each year, so called “porch pirates” take advantage of people by stealing those packages nearly as fast as they appear on your doorstep. Even if you haven’t fallen victim to this before, Shawnee County Sheriff deputies say its important to be aware of any suspicious vehicles or activity in your neighborhood and report it to law enforcement.

“Even if you don’t think it is anything, it’s possible that it is,” Shawnee County Sheriff Deputy Shayla Anderson said. “So, we would rather look into something and have it be nothing, than have it be ignored, and actually have it be something important.”

Topeka police want to encourage you to think of other ways to get your packages. Whether that’s making friends with a neighbor and having them keep an eye on your front porch for packages or having your order sent to your work.

A lieutenant with the Topeka Police Department (TPD) said they take the crime seriously.

“This is not a small crime,” TPD Lieutenant Andrew Beightel said. “It might be small to you, but then the person that needed that gift or needed that package, that’s a big thing. So, it’s not a small crime whatsoever.”

Forbes reports porch pirates stole 260 million packages in the United States last year.

