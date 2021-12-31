Looking for a place to bring in the New Year? You may want to check your backyard

TOPEKA (KSNT) – NOTO is planning to close out 2021 in style.

After not being able to have a celebration last year due to COVID concerns, the North Topeka arts center is looking forward to bringing people back together.

Taking place in the newly built Red Bud park, guests will welcome 2022 with champagne and live music.

With concerns over the latest variant, the arts center placed safety at the forefront of the celebration.

“Noto’s all about offering opportunities and we have a great way to do that with the park, especially its an outside venue – with the concerns that are still out there we feel like its a good mix for us to be able to bring the community together and celebrate the wonderful things that are going to be happening in the future,” NOTO Program and Communications Coordinator Staci Ogle said.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. Single tickets are $10 cheaper online at $40, and if you’re looking to leave 2021 behind with a friend you can buy 2 for $65.